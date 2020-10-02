Why election risk doesn’t matter

What is the nature of risk? It’s a question I’ve asked before.

There has been lots of talk recently about US election risk. The debate, the potential for violence, and now Donald Trump has Covid-19.

Volatility markets are pricing in far higher volatility in the markets in November than normal, even for an election month.

What if (gasp) Trump wins? Will a Joe Biden presidency send oil stocks to zero?

Aah!!!!

I’ll tell you what if.

When I see things like “election risk” it reminds me to go back to the fundamentals of investing, and risk.

There are two types of risk, according to my favourite definition – losing money, and not making it.

At the moment there seems to be quite a clear trade-off. You need to be able to tolerate not making a little bit of money, in order to minimise your risk of losing lots and lots of it.

I personally believe that the winter of 2018 was the end of the bull market, and that everything since has been the financial equivalent of this:

Source (very appropriately): The Verge

Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, is leader of the More Fuel Faction.

In the hot air ballooning world (I presume), they are regarded as a radical faction. You could go as far as calling them outcasts.

That’s because they don’t believe in gravity. Well, not so much that they don’t believe in it, but that they don’t believe that injecting fuel into the burner to push the balloon upward contributes to increased risk of being killed by gravity.

It reminds me of this lovely interaction from Friends, with Phoebe (as always, stealing the show):

Ross: You don’t believe in gravity?

Phoebe: Well, it’s not so much that, you know, like, I don’t believe in it, you know, it’s just … I don’t know, lately I get the feeling that I’m not so much being pulled down as I am being pushed!

(Knocking on the door)

Chandler: Uh oh. It’s Isaac Newton, and he’s pissed. Quick Pheebs, jump on the ceiling!

Currently, the risk is not who is president of the Hot Air Ballooning society, the risk is that we are higher than any balloon has ever gone before, and that the guy in charge of the burner has just injected more fuel than any hot air balloon pilot in history.

Election risk threatens underperformance for a month, or maybe, a quarter, by a few per cent probably.

But the balloon is heading for the cold emptiness of space whoever wins. But various things could happen before then. The balloon could pop from the pressure, melt from the heat, or if it gets high enough, external temperatures would negate the impact of the fuel.

The point is this: the rise contains within it the growing factors which will cause its own demise, just like fuelling the balloon to go higher and higher.

The fuel pushes it higher, but increases the stakes.

And the higher you go, the further the fall…

On the election, people thought markets would crash before Trump got elected, and they’ve been on a record run. It was the same with Brexit.

Both outcomes were unexpected, and the stockmarket went against the main body of views on the subject in both cases.

That’s not me saying I know better, actually it’s the opposite.

I’m saying I don’t know which way the election will go (Biden is my guess), and that in either case I don’t know how the stockmarket will react.

All I know is, it’s not close to the biggest (or most asymmetric) risk at the moment.

A quivering market, beset by exuberance and greed at risk of a psychological reversal – that’s number one for me.

Who knows what will trigger it this time, but since 2018 we have been in a series of ever widening plunges and recoveries, fuelled by the Fed.

Source: Sven Henrich on Twitter



Do those lines mean anything? The only answer is “maybe”, but it’s good to keep an eye on these things, because others find them significant, and that gives them significance. The crowd watching the crowd, and all that.

But what the chart illustrates is the ever-widening crash/recovery relationship since 2018, when I feel the authenticity of the bull market ended.

Then, interest rates rising caused panic as corporate America is so burdened with debt (that it’s not growing fast enough to repay), that higher rates threatened to destroy it.

The Fed had to step in with rate cuts and QE4, and that’s when things started getting crazy.

For me the risk is that when the real “market ending crash” comes to rip the bull market down, it will happen in a post-stimulus environment.

What do I mean by that?

I mean that the Fed has put everything into this corona recovery, which has driven an extraordinary rally/bubble in the FAANG stocks and other US tech, while leaving everything else to flounder.

Source: The latest issue of Dynamic Investment Trends Alert

The Fed is fuelling the hot air balloon that is the Nasdaq.

If the balloon crashes despite the fuel injections, investors might realise that there are other factors, and that monetary stimulus cannot create good companies, only inflate paper prices.

If markets crash after all this, then there won’t be anywhere for the Fed to go. Money printing won’t have the same effect, because markets have crashed despite record easing. And rates are as low as they can go (unless they go negative, which brings its own problems).

So for me there is one risk above all, that for psychological reasons, the markets start collapsing and central banks don’t carry as much weight as before. Investors no longer believe in them, and so a true reset occurs.

The fact that investors believe that the Fed’s current actions will help stocks is the key to everything. If that link breaks, the game is up in a really significant way.

That’s how you can ruin the next decade of your life – lose over half of your savings. That’s the real risk of losing money.

Right now, the most important thing is figuring out what not to own.

The election does not carry that risk, unless you can present a compelling case that one result or the other will trigger such a collapse.

Until then, don’t worry about it too much. Something like green energy might get a better ride under Biden, or guns under Trump, but such adjustments should be small.

When it comes to risk and your money, think big, and think basic.

