What’s going on, how have we performed, and what should we do now?

To rotate or to deflate: that is the question.

These are tense times, and there’s a lot of concern swirling around.

Investors in green energy, tech, growth – things like that – are probably panicking right now.

As we’ve been discussing over the last couple of weeks, it all goes back to inflation expectations pulling bond yields up in their wake.

That slipstream effect is the primary transmission mechanism through which inflation is affecting stocks at the moment.

Especially stocks which don’t expect to be making profits for a number of years.

Not only can investors reap a higher return from bonds in those interim years, making hyped-up future profits less valuable in the here and now.

But the debts which are going to carry those companies through the lean years to the golden future of plenty are also becoming harder to pay off as rates rise. And they’re not earning money to pay them off yet.

So their debt burden has grown, while their appeal has diminished.

This is the two-factor attack on tech which has beset investors recently.

Don’t forget that tech makes up a larger proportion of the major indices and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) than ever before.

Three stocks (Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon) make up 15.6% of the market capitalisation of the 500 S&P companies.

The top ten holdings of the Vanguard S&P ETF are Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook, Google, Tesla, Johnson & Johnson, Berkshire Hathaway, JP Morgan, and Visa, and they make up 29% of the whole index.

That leaves only 71% for the other 490 companies.

The second largest sector weighting in the index is healthcare with 14%.

Technology has 29%.

So your pensions, mutual funds and ETFs are all being forced into this stuff, in order to lower the risk of underperformance. Many people are massively overweight US tech without even realising how mental that is, I think.

Value stocks have much lower weightings in the index. Energy, real estate, materials and utilities have only 10% between them.

And what’s happening as bond yields rise is like all the people watching a whale approach the boat from one side, racing to the other as it passes underneath to the other side.

There’s a reason planes arrange seating very carefully to make sure that weight is evenly distributed on either side of the plane.

Capital in markets is just the same.

Like a pendulum, it has been swinging further and further in the same direction.

But it feels as though a tipping point has been reached. And a pendulum will rarely swing gently back to the centre – instead it tends to flash through and up to the other side.

In investing, this is driven by our own human psychology above all.

The two most likely avenues available from here seem to be a grand rotation into value, where all the capital sloshes from the heavily weighted stocks and sectors into the formerly untouchable value stocks (which includes banks here in the UK and Europe as we saw on Wednesday).

Alternatively, instead of rotating into value, that capital might retreat.

If investors simply redeem their assets into cash, mostly dollars, then that will be a sign that we are seeing a crash instead of rotation.

Interesting then, to take a quick peak at the currency market.

I haven’t spoken much about bonds until the last couple of months. I don’t talk very often about currencies either.

Mainly because I can’t add much value and don’t have many interesting insights to offer. So take all this with a pinch of salt.

But one thing that is becoming incredibly clear is that investors must keep a close eye on the dollar.

Why?

It is both a cause and an indicator of financial market stress.

If the dollar is rising, that’s because people are broadly selling stocks into cash.

It also means foreign buyers are selling their local currencies for cash, as a safe haven trade or in search of higher yields.

As US bond yields have risen sharply in recent months and weeks, that is certainly a factor here.

But it also has an impact when it rises.

The dollar rising at a time like this signifies panic, especially as it has been in a solid downward trend for quite a while.

And look how perfectly the dollar index (the dollar measured against a basket of other currencies, green line) correlates with stocks (purple):

Source: Koyfin

You can see that the green line has resolutely marched downwards since the crash in March which saw it spiking aggressively.

The UK Uncensored four-pronged approach to protecting your wealth

So what am I saying here?

Firstly, that it’s worth watching the dollar as an indicator of whether we are rotating or crashing.

Secondly, that something this newsletter has long believed is coming true.

The great bull market in US technology and growth stocks is coming to an end.

Finally, we must enquire, what is an investor to do in this situation?

This letter has long advocated cautious investing.

But it has also advocated continued participation in the markets – ie, not holding 100% cash, as inflation is a real and present danger.

Our main themes have been the value of cash for safety and future purchases at bargain prices, balanced by the incredible potential of green and clean technology companies.

One attacks, the other protects.

The other two main buckets we like are precious metals investments and value stocks.

Unironically, this newsletter has been one of the earliest advocates of oil and gas stocks since the very worst days of April. Banks have featured occasionally, especially recently, and things focused on commodities which benefit from inflation have had a place in our minds too.

Gold and precious metals remain a core position, despite recent weakness. They will suffer less than other things in a crash, and they will have their day in the sun in due course.

We have also spoken regularly about cryptocurrencies for real downside protection, or a decent position in an inverse ETF for the American markets.

If the S&P doubles from here, your investment gets cut in half (but everything else will have done brilliantly).

But if it gets cut in half, as I still expect it will before too long, then your inverse ETF will double, providing both enormous psychological relief and a ready source of assets to sell once you are ready to start buying your favourite shares at massive bargains again.

Overall, this approach has done well.

Crypto and clean tech have made incredible returns this past year, rewarding all who jumped in to an amazing extent.

Oil has done well since the lows in March. Gold had a great run but has struggled with rising rates in recent months, as we know.

Inflation has returned to our headlines and nightmares at least, and will no doubt provide ample support to gold once more.

Value stocks and commodities have benefited from rising yields and hopes for a reopening.

So it has been a wonderful year in many ways.

But throughout, since starting to advocate picking up bargains in late March with great success, I have advocated caution.

We have seen the destructive force with which such fragile markets can fall.

March was a trial run for our portfolios.

And since the rally really took off, giving us all of our gains back, our focus has been on protection.

And now?

Well, I don’t know how you are set up.

But the test case is always to sell until you can sleep at night.

If you are all-in on tech and crypto, now might be the time to take some of your very impressive and well-earned profits.

Those who have gained the most, probably now stand to lose the most – as is the way with all things.

With the Nasdaq breaking down, the market darlings faltering, and bond yields and the dollar rising, now is not the time for greed.

Make no mistake, this is an incredibly difficult time to be an investor.

As always, the watchword is caution, and protecting what we have made, rather than risking what we have in search of more.

And to end on a positive note – just remember that whatever profits you’ve made can soon be put to truly excellent use in the Greene King, Samuel Smith, Young’s, Wetherspoons and independent pubs across the country.

But from here, it looks like the play is a combination of taking profits in what has been successful, and shifting either towards cash for protection, gold for inflation, or value stocks for capital gains and dividends.

What of clean tech? It remains the best medium- and long-term opportunity in the markets today. What you do depends on whether you’re happy to hold through any turbulence and reap the rewards later, or whether you’d like to “trade” the market. If any significant weakness did come, I would be front of the queue to buy, that’s for damn sure.

Also, this article might be “peak fear” and the bull market will resume shortly. I could be the ultimate contrarian indicator, in the short term.

That’s entirely possible. In fact, it might even be the most likely thing. Every possible change has been crushed in the last ten years by relentless flows into passive funds and relentless support from the central banks.

So maybe it’s worth thinking not that we are 100% on the cusp of what Gandalf calls “the great battle of our age”.

But it’s probably worth thinking that the chances that we are have risen sharply in recent weeks, from 5% to 10%, or even 20%.

I think it might be even higher than that – but I’m only optimistic in the real world.

In the financial world, for some reason, I am a total pessimist.

Maybe it’s just the overwhelming evidence.

All the best,



Kit Winder

Editor, UK Uncensored