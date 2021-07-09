Oil prices above $100?

From next week, you’ll start to receive your Exponential Investor emails from [email protected]. You’ll still be getting all the same daily bulletins from Sam, Kit and other writers from around Southbank Investment Research. To make sure you don’t miss any issues of the UK’s most forward-thinking financial newsletter we recommend you whitelist [email protected].

Sam is still away on paternity leave, but luckily I’ve recovered enough to get chatting with Boaz Shoshan about oil markets and some concerns about the solar market.

Boaz believes oil prices are likely to head higher than $100 per barrel, and I was keen to hear whether he thought this would be a positive for the shift to electric cars and renewables.

He meanwhile was intrigued by some of the tensions in the solar industry, where what’s best for the energy transition isn’t necessarily what’s best for the companies bottom lines…

Kit Winder

Exponential Investor