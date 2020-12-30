Surviving the end of the world

There is no such thing as “risk-free”.

We often think about the risk of owning tech stocks, or not owning gold stocks.

This year, we started to think about the risk of… seeing our friends, or doing the things we enjoy.

But a deeper level of societal risk is rarely considered.

Certainly not before 2008, and not today either.

If the worst really does happen, if fiat currencies fall apart and people lose faith in money, suddenly, you have to question a great number of things.

What does ownership of your house mean? How do you buy things? Can you be safe?

Ownership, rule of law, the nature of trade – these things suddenly come under question for the first time.

There are few better men for discussing such scenarios than Dan Denning, and so we are lucky that he recently chatted with the Bill Bonner podcast about this topic. He has very kindly permitted to share it with you.

I found it highly insightful, interesting and entertaining. It’s also unique, you won’t hear this kind of analysis anywhere else.

I hope you enjoy it as much as I did…

All the best,

Kit Winder

Editor, UK Uncensored