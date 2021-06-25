Podcast: picking stocks or picking asset classes? Which is best?

Exponential Investor – formerly known as UK Uncensored

In today’s issue…

Back to head off again

How do you go about it?

Filtering thousands of stocks, one at a time

After a two-week hiatus, we’re back.

Although as soon as we’re back, Sam is off for three weeks to usher a new child into the world.

That means… well nothing for the Exponential Investor Podcast. Kit will continue on in Sam’s absence with guests from our extensive roster of editors at Southbank Investment Research.

But today it’s a question of what works best in the market:

Being a stock picker Being an asset class picker

Also, how do you balance picking stocks with the bigger trends and momentum plays in the market? Do you ride the short-term wave of mainstream movements, or do you take a contrarian view and weather the rocky road longer term?

Lots of readers ask us about asset selection and picking individual winners, so this week we answer those questions and deep dive into our methodologies and processes.

If you’ve ever wondered how we go about uncovering, selecting and building a view on stocks and investment opportunities, then you don’t want to miss this week’s Exponential Investor Podcast.

Sam Volkering and Kit Winder

Exponential Investor