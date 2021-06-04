Podcast: $100 oil and cyber beef

UK Uncensored: brought to you by Exponential Investor

In today’s issue…

$100, $200, $300 oil?

Stocks, commodities or midstream?

Holding beef hostage

Have you ever heard of midstream companies?

You should. And there’s a very good reason why as Kit explains in this week’s podcast.

Right now the price of oil is trending higher. In fact, at levels not seen since 2018. What comes next though is anyone’s guess.

That’s pretty much the theme of the last year really. What is around the corner next is likely to shock and amaze, but for proactive investors, it will also be profitable.

That means you need to think outside the box, maybe consider just how much risk you’re ready to take and get ready for what’s to come.

Is $100 oil around the corner… or $200 oil? Sounds crazy? Really?

It’s not that farfetched, and if that is the outcome then how should you best play it? Oil stocks, the direct commodity itself or as Kit explains, midstream companies?

The importance of this week’s podcast can’t be understated.

This week is also a must-listen as we dive into why protecting our beef supplies using the latest in high-tech cyber defence is of the utmost importance.

Electricity, energy… beef, all critical infrastructure that in a high-tech world are at risk. Investors who realise this and know where to look might find the unseen, untouched opportunities that could deliver quite a windfall.

All this and more in today’s latest podcast, which you can access below.

Sam Volkering and Kit Winder

Exponential Investor