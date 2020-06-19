Over to the man himself

Today, some urgent business has come up which means I’m at full throttle looking at a potential stock recommendation in the clean energy space, for readers of Exponential Energy Fortunes.
Luckily, last night I got an email from Oaktree Capital Management.
Howard Marks has written his latest in a long series of “memos” to his clients and followers.
In this one, he writes about the rally in stocks.
It’s called “anatomy of a rally”, presumably a play on the title of Russell Napier’s book which I’m currently reading and plan to review for you all next Friday.
Anyway, it’s a brilliant, well balanced and thoughtful piece and covers a lot of things I’ve been trying to say – just much better than I can.
So here it is.
Enjoy
Kit Winder
Editor, UK Uncensored