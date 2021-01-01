Happy New Year!

It feels like forever, but it was actually in March of 2020 that we first met.

I have loved getting to know you all, and writing as many interesting and valuable things as I possibly can.

Rest assured, I will not rest in 2021, and will try and bring the best insights, thoughts and analysis your way.

I believe there will be plenty of opportunities coming our way at some point, but that we must be as careful as ever to protect your wealth.

I’m looking forward to it enormously.

Have a brilliant one,

Kit Winder

Editor, UK Uncensored