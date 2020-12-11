A golden opportunity, not to be missed

You know how there is quite a lot of optimism coming out of the gold investing camp right now?

Well why shouldn’t there be, they’ve had a good year.

But the thing is, they may not be nearly optimistic enough, if what I’m about to tell you is true.

But first, I want you to revisit that old Christmas classic – Home Alone.

Maybe, like me, you’ve already re-watched it with family, or perhaps you haven’t seen it in decades.

Macaulay Culkin is 40 already by the way.

And if you’d bought gold in the year he was born, you’d be doing okay. It was trading for $300 per ounce back then. It would briefly soar to $700, as inflation peaked in 1981, before a long period of falling inflation laid it low.

A decade was all it took for people to write it off completely – it’s a pet rock, it’s got no yield, has no place in the modern portfolio.

But from the peak of the tech bubble in 2000, gold then went on an extraordinary run, growing steadily for 12 years, beset by dips and pullbacks all the way… and ending up at $1,800.

Source: Tavi Costa, on Twitter

Investing can be distilled down to one key skill: knowing when to sell the rally, and when to buy the dip – ie, recognising when something is a pullback within a much longer bull run, or whether the game is up, and it’s time to get out.

With gold now back above the 2012 highs, but having fallen back a bit, it’s time to take stock of where we are.

Source: Koyfin

The pullback is not too much to worry about, as prices did feel slightly overbought at over $2000.

Especially when you hear what I’m about to say.

I was reading something this week and it caught my attention. All of it.

It was a history of Jacques Coeur. He is without a doubt one of the most interesting men in the entire history of gold, so I suggest you check him out.

His story has lessons for us all.

Like Home Alone, it reminds us of an eternal truth.

That people have desired gold for as long as human history has been going.

In Home Alone, filmed in the late 1980s, kid Kevin recognises the gold tooth of a dodgy van driver in his neighbourhood as the same one a policeman had, who’d recently visited his home.

Meanwhile back in the 16th century, gold is at the centre of Jacques Coeur’s story.

And throughout financial history, there have been dislocations in this great, physical market.

Just like back in April, remember when oil prices went negative?

It was all the result of the system of futures, which usually trade on, rolling over from contract to contract, without the buyer ever taking delivery of the underlying oil.

But suddenly, when no one wanted oil and storage units were full, there was the very real possibility that someone might not be able to sell the contract on and might have to take delivery of the oil.

With no buyers, people were actually paying other people to take the oil off their hands.

And whoever bought it now has the chance to sell it back to the market for almost $50 per barrel. It’s the trade of the year for sure, for anyone who pulled it off.

And there is something similar brewing in the gold market.

But if this one comes off, it won’t just be the trade of the year, it’ll be the trade of the decade.

What makes me say that?

Well, the whole world was watching the chaos unfold in the oil market.

It was on every news platform and news channel. Some people were even recording podcasts live, as the price tumbled into negative territory for the first time ever, which is remarkable to listen to.

But if a similar dislocation happens in the gold market, you could be one of the first people to know about it…

But I am not the most qualified person to tell you exactly what’s going on.

For that, I’ll have to hand you over to my good friend and colleague, Nick Hubble.

Nick’s a genius, and when he comes up with an idea this big, I ALWAYS take the time to listen.

His latest research will help you identify the biggest story in the gold market today, and run through the best ways to maximise profits from it too.

If you want to know the big picture, whether this dip is just the first test in a long bull run or something more sinister, then…

You need to read this, now.

Otherwise, have a great weekend!

All the best,

Kit Winder

Editor, UK Uncensored

