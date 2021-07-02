A departure from the norm

Posted on

Exponential Investor – formerly known as UK Uncensored

In today’s issue…

  • Two editors down
  • No Exponential Investor podcast
    What do we do?!

It’s Boaz Shoshan here – I’m normally the one holding the fort over at Exponential Investor’s sister publication Capital & Conflict, but due to the present circumstances I’m writing Friday’s letter.

Normally on a Friday, you’d be hearing the weekly podcast from my erstwhile colleagues Sam Volkering and Kit Winder. With Sam away on paternity leave, I was planning on standing in as his understudy and discussing the week’s market movements with Kit. Sadly however, Kit then got the WuFlu, and then his understudy (the adventurer, Nathan Tipping) got the WuFlu too!

I’m pleased to say that while it’s taken them both out of action, they are getting along fine at home and taking it easy.

However, it does leave us short a podcast, and I’m determined to give you something. Luckily, this week we tried out our first episode of Southbank Live. This is a YouTube show streamed live, where myself and former Wall-Streeter John Butler discuss important market developments that may have slipped under your radar, while viewers can ask questions through a chat box.

As we haven’t really tried this format before, this was a “pilot” episode, released to small coterie of our readers. But the recording is available for your viewing, and I’d be very interested to know what you make of it.

You can give it a watch here:

Please send any feedback – both positive and negative (suggested improvements and the like) – to [email protected].

And before I leave you for the weekend, be sure to check out this event I’ll be hosting next week – where I’ll be interviewing the CEO of a certain American investment firm…

Wishing you a good weekend,

Boaz Shoshan
Editor, Southbank Investment Research

 

When he trained to become a financial adviser, Boaz Shoshan earned a black mark against his name for asking too many questions. Having become disillusioned with the financial services industry, he joined Southbank Investment Research in 2017. The questions haven’t stopped. Having ventured down many financial rabbit holes, Boaz now writes for Capital & Conflict and is the managing editor of The Fleet Street Letter Monthly Alert. From gold to violins, bitcoin to cigars, and whisky to wine, Boaz’s investing interests are often to be found outside the financial system – despite being a qualified financial adviser.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

In the news
Load More